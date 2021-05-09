Chatr offering 2GB of bonus data for three months with new activations

Rogersâ€™ flanker brand, Chatr, is offering 2GB of bonus data per month for up to three months on select plans.
The carrier notes that the offer applies to new activations on Talk, Text and Data plans that cost $35 or more. The deal is available until May 10th.
Chatr says the data bonus will expire if the account becomes inactive or if the plan has been changed before the end of the three-month period. Itâ€™s worth noting that unused data does not roll over into the next month.
Bellâ€™s flanker brand, Lucky Mobile, is also running a similar flash sale. It applies to new activations on plans that cost at least $25 per month.
You can learn more about Chatrâ€™s deal here.
