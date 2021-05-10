PREVIOUS|
Google making it easier to set up smart home devices

This will save you a few minutes every time you get a new smart home item

May 10, 2021

8:33 AM EDT

Google is updating its Home app to make setting up devices quicker. This is a big win for anyone that attempting to setup more than one smart device at a time.

To speed up the process, Google now remembers some of your smart home preferences, including what music app you use and other settings. Previously, the smart home system only remembered your Wi-Fi information across multiple devices.

Overall, this isn’t a significant change, but it makes setup a little faster, and that’s undeniably a good thing. You’ll need to be running the latest version of the Google Home app to take advantage of the feature.

Source: Android Police

