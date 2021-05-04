Twitter partners with Statistics Canada to launch tools related to 2021 census

Twitter Canada is partnering with Statistics Canada to launch new tools and language prompts related to the 2021 Canadian census.
The social media giant is launching a dedicated search prompt that will direct users to the official census website when they search for certain keywords associated with the census. Twitter notes that this will ensure users get credible information regarding census topics.
The new information prompt will be available in 14 languages. For the first time ever, the prompt will be available in seven Indigenous languages. The Indigenous languages include Inuktitut (Nunavut), Ojibway, Inuktitut (Nunavik), Oji-Cree, Plains Cree, Dene, and Atikamekw.
Your census is almost here! ❤️ this tweet to receive a reminder to complete your #2021Census this May, and help plan for programs and services in your community. pic.twitter.com/DrazhEjbEN
— Statistics Canada (@StatCan_eng) April 15, 2021
Further, Twitter is launching a like-to-subscribe campaign that will allow users to like a Statistics Canada tweet to opt-in to receive future push notifications from the account and receive a reminder to complete the census.
Twitter notes that “throughout the month of May and into the summer months, we will encourage people to participate by Tweeting about the census from our Twitter Canada (@TwitterCanada) and Moments Canada (@CanadaMoments) accounts.”
In the coming months, when users tweet with the ‘#2021Census’ or ‘#RecensementDe2021’ hashtags, there will be a custom census emoji.
Source: Twitter
