EB Games unveils big ‘Yay It’s May’ sale, offering up to 60 percent off

To celebrate the start of May, EB Games Canada has revealed a new ‘Yay It’s May’ sale that offers up to 60 percent off various games.
The sale runs from May 7th to 23rd — see below for some of the most notable deals.
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox One/Series X and S) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Just Dance 2021 (PlayStation 5, Xbox One/Series X and S and Nintendo Switch) — $29.99 (regularly $59.99)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X and S and Nintendo Switch) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- It Takes Two (PlayStation 4/Xbox One) — $39.99 (regularly $54.99)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox One/Series X and S) — $49.99 (regularly $69.99)
- Nintendo Switch games for $25 off (Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Super Marios Bros. U Deluxe, Splatoon 2, Super Mario Maker 2 and Super Mario Odyssey)Â [May 7th to 13th only]
- NBA 2K21 (PS5/Xbox Series X and S) — $39.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition (PS5/Xbox Series X and S) — $39.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Star Wars: Squadrons (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) — $29.99 (regularly $54.99)
- Watch Dogs: Legion (PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox One/Series X and S) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
The full list of deals can be found here.
Image credit: Electronic Arts
Comments