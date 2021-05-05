PREVIOUS
EB Games unveils big ‘Yay It’s May’ sale, offering up to 60 percent off

It Take Two, one of the year's most acclaimed games, is discounted

May 5, 2021

7:06 AM EDT

It Takes Two

To celebrate the start of May, EB Games Canada has revealed a new ‘Yay It’s May’ sale that offers up to 60 percent off various games.

The sale runs from May 7th to 23rd — see below for some of the most notable deals.

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox One/Series X and S) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Just Dance 2021 (PlayStation 5, Xbox One/Series X and S and Nintendo Switch) — $29.99 (regularly $59.99)
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X and S and Nintendo Switch) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • It Takes Two (PlayStation 4/Xbox One) — $39.99 (regularly $54.99)
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox One/Series X and S) — $49.99 (regularly $69.99)
  • Nintendo Switch games for $25 off (Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Super Marios Bros. U Deluxe, Splatoon 2, Super Mario Maker 2 and Super Mario Odyssey)Â [May 7th to 13th only]
  • NBA 2K21 (PS5/Xbox Series X and S) — $39.99 (regularly $49.99)
  • Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition (PS5/Xbox Series X and S) — $39.99 (regularly $49.99)
  • Star Wars: Squadrons (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) — $29.99 (regularly $54.99)
  • Watch Dogs: Legion (PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox One/Series X and S) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

The full list of deals can be found here.

Image credit: Electronic Arts

