240Hz 1080p MSI monitor on sale for $90 off at Newegg

Many people have their sights set on 4K gaming, but if you’re among the competitive gaming crowd that feels refresh rate trumps resolution, Newegg’s got a deal for you.
The online computer parts retailer has an MSI Optix monitor discounted by $90. That means for just $399.99, you can get a new screen for your PC offering a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. Further, the Optix monitor sports a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution and the curved display measures in at 27-inches.
MSI offers 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.2 and several USB connections: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type B and 1x USB Type-C (DisplayPort Alternate).
Perhaps the biggest drawback with the monitor is it supports AMD’s FreeSync instead of Nvidia G-Sync, although if you’ve got an AMD card in your PC, FreeSync is great.
