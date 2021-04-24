PREVIOUS
Here’s how to watch the new Mortal Kombat in Canada

The movie is available on several PVOD services -- the rental will run you $24.99 in most cases

Apr 24, 2021

3:22 PM EDT

Mortal Kombat

The new Mortal Kombat flick is available to stream in Canada via several premium video on demand (PVOD) services.

As with most PVOD services, you’ll need to pay to rent the film. Once you pay, the movie should be available to watch for 30 days. However, the rental will expire 48 hours after you start watching it.

If you want to check it out, here are the places you can watch Mortal Kombat in Canada:

If you don’t want to pay for a PVOD rental, presumably Mortal Kombat will make its way to a streaming service in the future, but you may need to wait a while for that to happen.

