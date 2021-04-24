PREVIOUS|
Deals

Best Buy’s weekly top deals include savings on Fitbit, Galaxy Buds+ earbuds and more

There are some big savings for laptops, gaming PCs and TVs too

Apr 24, 2021

4:52 PM EDT

Best Buy

Best Buy Canada has ditched its weekly flyer in favour of a new ‘Top Deals’ website. Updated every Friday, it’s a great place to find new deals on tech, including TVs, computers, headphones, smartphones and more.

We’ve picked out some solid offers in this week’s Top Deals, which you can see below:

That’s just a few of the deals Best Buy Canada has on this week. You can check out the full page of deals here.

