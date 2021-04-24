Best Buy’s weekly top deals include savings on Fitbit, Galaxy Buds+ earbuds and more

Best Buy Canada has ditched its weekly flyer in favour of a new ‘Top Deals’ website. Updated every Friday, it’s a great place to find new deals on tech, including TVs, computers, headphones, smartphones and more.
We’ve picked out some solid offers in this week’s Top Deals, which you can see below:
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch – $699.99 (save $150)
- Dell G5 Gaming PC – $1,699.99 (save $600)
- Fitbit Inspire 2 – $89.99 (save $40)
Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cordless Vacuum – $299.99 (save $100)
- Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV – $1,599.99 (save $100)
- Fitbit Versa 2 – $179.99 (save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds – $119.99 (save $30)
- Asus C523 15.6-inch Chromebook – $249.99 (save $150)
That’s just a few of the deals Best Buy Canada has on this week. You can check out the full page of deals here.
