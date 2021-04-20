PREVIOUS|
Metrolinx rolls out UV sanitization stations for passengers’ phones

GO Transit customers can find the machines at 18 different stations

Apr 20, 2021

10:00 AM EDT

Metrolinx is rolling out UV sanitizers at select GO Transit and UP Express stations to allow passengers to sanitize their phones for free.

The sanitization machines are from Canadian biosafety company, CleanSlate UV. The machines use UV light technology to kill germs on passengers’ phones and other devices like tablets.

“Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the need to regularly wash and sanitize your hands has been a recommendation from health officials around the world. But in today’s mobile world, your hands are only as clean as the cellphone you touch,” the company outlined in a press release.

To use the machine, you have to place your device into the machine and close the lid. After you’ve placed your device into the machine, you should sanitize your hands. Once your device has been sanitized, the lid of the machine will automatically open.

Metrolinx notes that UV light is great for cleaning electronics because it won’t damage the device disinfecting chemicals can. It’s worth noting that the machines aren’t suitable for porous materials.

GO Transit customers can find the machines at 18 different stations including Union Station, Union Station Bus Terminal, and the Hwy 407 Bus Terminal.

UP Express passengers can also find the machines within UP Express Union Station and Pearson terminals.

Image credit: Metrolinx

Source: Metrolinx

