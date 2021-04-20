Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Series S now in stock at Walmart

If you’ve been trying to buy Microsoft’s Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, the consoles are now available online at Walmart.
The 4K-capableÂ Xbox Series X costs $599. If you’re looking for the smaller, less powerful 2K Series S, it costs $379.
If you’re interested in buying the Series X or Series S, you need to move quickly as both consoles typically sell out in a matter of minutes.
For more on Microsoft’s current-gen systems, check out our reviews of Xbox Series X and Series S.
This story will be updated when the Series X and Series S are out of stock.
Source: RedFlagDeals
