PREVIOUS|
Deals

Get up to 45 percent off dashcams at Best Buy Canada right now

Apr 13, 2021

10:40 AM EDT

0 comments

dashcam sale at Best Buy

If watching Russian dashcam footage on YouTube has taught us anything, itâ€™s that a good dashboard camera should come standard with every vehicle.

After all, you know when a drunk guy on a shopping trolley will wheel onto the highway in front of you.Â But even if your typical drive is a little more tame, a dashcam still gives you first-hand evidence of collisions, making it easier to navigate insurance claims when youâ€™re not at fault.

If youâ€™re in the market for a good dashcam this spring, Best Buy has nine models on sale until April 15th. Check out the list below, or view the full sale on Best Buy Canadaâ€™s site.

Garmin 56 1440p HD Dash Cam with 2-inch LCD Screen & 16GB SD Card for $179.99 (save $30)

Thinkware X700 Full HD 1080p Dash Cam & Rear Camera for $189.99 (save $150)

Nextbase 522GW 1440p Dash Cam w/ 3-inch HD Touch Screen Wi-Fi & Amazon Alexa Built In for $229.99 (save $40)

Nextbase 322GW Full HD 1080p Dash Cam with 2.5-inch LED HD IPS Touch Screen & Wi-Fi for $149.99 (save $40)

Thinkware Q800PRO 2K QHD 1440p Dash Cam with Rear Camera & Hardwiring Cable for $379.99 (save $105)

Garmin 66W Dashcam with 2-inch LCD Screen & Wi-Fi for $279.99 (save $15)

JS Innovations Mini Dash Full HD 1080p Dash Cam with 1.5-inch LED Screen for $59.99 (save $10)

myGEKOgear Orbit 950 Full HD 1080p Dashcam with 3-inch LCD Screen & Rear Camera for $139.99 (save $50)

Thinkware Q800PRO 2K Dashcam with Wi-Fi for $279.99 (save $70)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Photo credit: Shutterstock/kpakook

Related Articles

Deals

Mar 26, 2021

3:24 PM EDT

Best Buy Canada drops prices on smart TVs, laptops, and more until April 1

Deals

Apr 2, 2021

11:34 AM EDT

Check out the top deals from Best Buy Canadaâ€™s latest flyer

Deals

Apr 10, 2021

2:30 PM EDT

Apple’s MacBook Air is $550 off as part of Best Buyâ€™s latest top deals

Comments