Get up to 45 percent off dashcams at Best Buy Canada right now

If watching Russian dashcam footage on YouTube has taught us anything, itâ€™s that a good dashboard camera should come standard with every vehicle.
After all, you know when a drunk guy on a shopping trolley will wheel onto the highway in front of you.Â But even if your typical drive is a little more tame, a dashcam still gives you first-hand evidence of collisions, making it easier to navigate insurance claims when youâ€™re not at fault.
If youâ€™re in the market for a good dashcam this spring, Best Buy has nine models on sale until April 15th. Check out the list below, or view the full sale on Best Buy Canadaâ€™s site.
Garmin 56 1440p HD Dash Cam with 2-inch LCD Screen & 16GB SD Card for $179.99 (save $30)
Thinkware X700 Full HD 1080p Dash Cam & Rear Camera for $189.99 (save $150)
Nextbase 522GW 1440p Dash Cam w/ 3-inch HD Touch Screen Wi-Fi & Amazon Alexa Built In for $229.99 (save $40)
Nextbase 322GW Full HD 1080p Dash Cam with 2.5-inch LED HD IPS Touch Screen & Wi-Fi for $149.99 (save $40)
Thinkware Q800PRO 2K QHD 1440p Dash Cam with Rear Camera & Hardwiring Cable for $379.99 (save $105)
Garmin 66W Dashcam with 2-inch LCD Screen & Wi-Fi for $279.99 (save $15)
JS Innovations Mini Dash Full HD 1080p Dash Cam with 1.5-inch LED Screen for $59.99 (save $10)
myGEKOgear Orbit 950 Full HD 1080p Dashcam with 3-inch LCD Screen & Rear Camera for $139.99 (save $50)
Thinkware Q800PRO 2K Dashcam with Wi-Fi for $279.99 (save $70)
Photo credit: Shutterstock/kpakook
