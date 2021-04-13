Uber Eats rolls out new Stories feature and Instagram integration in Canada

Uber Eats is rolling out a new ‘Merchant Stories’ feature and integration with Instagram in Canada.
The new Stories feature allows restaurants and other merchants to share announcements, special promotions and other updates.
It essentially aims to allow merchants to share more personalized information about their restaurants. The Stories will show up in customers’ feeds and users can follow restaurants for updates.
The company is also introducing a direct integration with Instagram to bring restaurants’ curated content directly within the Uber Eats app.
When restaurants connect their store’s Instagram account to their Uber Eats account, users will see their feed directly in the app, allowing them to scroll through for food photos, location updates, specials, and more.
“As we encounter a new wave of COVID-19 in Canada, it’s become even more crucial to find new ways to support local restaurants,” said Lola Kassim, the general manager of Uber Eats Canada, in a statement.
Kassim notes that these new features will help restaurants better connect with customers to build relationships.
Source: Uber
Comments