Bell partners with several companies to open vaccine clinics in Montreal

Bell, along with other businesses, announced plans to join forces and set up vaccination clinics in the Greater Montreal Area starting in early May.
In a release posted to Bell’s media website, the company outlines the plan. Along with Bell, Couche-Tard, Groupe CH, Metro and National Bank will set up two COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Montreal and Brossard. One of the clinics will be at the Bell Centre, while the other will be at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard.
Additionally, all five companies committed to covering the $4 million cost of setting up and operating the clinics, which includes the sites, staff and logistical support.
Bell says the two clinics are meant to support the healthcare network and pharmacies, as well as accelerate the pace of vaccine administration to the public.
Residents of the Greater Montreal Area, as well as the almost 50,000 employees of the five companies involved and their immediate families, will have access to these clinics based on the order of priority established by the government.
Further, the five companies are in discussion about setting up additional clinics.
Bell expects the clinics to open in early May. Residents will be able to book appointments for vaccination at the sites through the MinistÃ¨re de la SantÃ© et des Services Sociaux du QuÃ©bec Clic SantÃ© platform when the sites become available.
Source: Bell
