SyrupCast

SyrupCast 235: It was really about the LG ‘Friends’ we made along the way

This week's podcast is focused on the demise of LG's mobile division and the rumours surrounding an Apple April event

Apr 9, 2021

8:02 AM EDT

On the SyrupCast this week, Brad Bennett and Patrick O’Rourke are joined by Dean Daley to talk about the death of LG’s mobile division and Apple’s rumoured April event.

Before getting into that bulk of the topics, the team recaps the latest news, including the state of E3 and the ongoing hearings surrounding the Rogers-Shaw merger.

After that, the crew unpacks the death of LG mobile and why they think the division met its not very surprising demise. Finally, each pod member shares his favourite LG phone from the past.

Moving on, Patrick reveals when he thinks Apple’s rumoured spring event will happen and what Apple might show off, including a new iPad Pro, iPad Mini, AirTags, iMac and possibly even a refreshed Apple TV that ditches the awful Siri Remote.

