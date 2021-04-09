Nest thermostats, cameras and more are on sale on Amazon and the Google Store

Google’s Nest line is one of our favourite smart home brands, and right now, several devices are on sale in the Google Store and on Amazon.
On Amazon, you can get a Nest camera for $162, which is $10 less than its regular full price. Beyond that, there are a couple of listings for the Nest Learning Thermostat, with the stainless steel trim for as low as $279 and $298, respectively.
Through the Google Store, the Nest Learning Thermostat typically retails for $329, so this is a pretty decent discount.
On the Google Store, the older first-gen Nest Hub smart display is $20 off at $80. There are also a few product bundles that offer roughly $20-$60 in discounts if you were already planning on buying every device included in the package separately.
