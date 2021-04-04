PREVIOUS
Twitter bringing its Spaces feature to desktop web browsers

Bringing Spaces to the web would expand the featureâ€™s reach even more

Apr 4, 2021

2:58 PM EDT

0 comments

Twitter has confirmed that itâ€™s working to bring Spaces, its Clubhouse-like audio chat rooms feature, to desktop.

The social media giant told The Verge that after launching Spaces for iOS and Android, the next place for Spaces to appear would be the web.

Reverse app engineer Jane Manchun Wong tweeted an image displaying what Spaces preview cards could look like on the web.

Itâ€™s not surprising that Twitter is working to bring Spaces to the web, especially since a Twitter Spaces developer tweeted images displaying possible designs for the feature a week ago, indicating that the expansion was in the works.

Bringing Spaces to the web would expand the featureâ€™s reach even more and will help Twitter compete against Clubhouse. The social media giant has already beat Clubhouse in terms of availability, as Clubhouse is currently only available on iOS, although an Android version will be available in the coming months.

Facebook, Spotify and LinkedIn are also working on Clubhouse clones and are expected to launch them sometime this year.

Source: The VergeÂ 

