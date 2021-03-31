LinkedIn developing Clubhouse-like live audio networking feature

LinkedIn is the latest digital giant to confirm that it’s working on a Clubhouse-like social audio experience as well.
The networking platform says, unlike Facebook and Twitter, its audio feature will be different because it will be tethered to users’ professional identities rather than their social ones.
“We’re doing some early tests to create a unique audio experience connected to your professional identity,” a spokesperson from LinkedIn told TechCrunch in a statement.
“And, we’re looking at how we can bring audio to other parts of LinkedIn such as events and groups, to give our members even more ways to connect to their community.”
The feature will include a stage displaying current speakers and will showcase current listeners below. Users will also be given options to join and leave the room, react to comments and request to speak.
LinkedIn joins several other digital giants that are developing their own Clubhouse clones. Twitter recently launched its Clubhouse-like Spaces feature to host live audio rooms and Facebook is also working on a Clubhouse competitor that’s expected to launch sometime this year.
Yesterday, Spotify announced that it has acquired Clubhouse rival Betty Labs to launch a live audio experience in the coming months.
LinkedIn says it doesn’t have a timeline for a public release for the audio networking feature but notes that it plans to start beta testing soon.
Source: TechCrunch
