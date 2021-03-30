Spotify acquires Clubhouse rival to launch its own competitor service

Spotify has acquired Clubhouse rival Betty Labs, as the streaming service looks to get in on the live audio trend.
Betty Labs is the creator of Locker Room, a live audio app for sports fans. Spotify has announced plans to expand Locker Room into a live audio experience that will launch in the coming months for a wider range of creators and fans.
Through the new live experience, Spotify plans to offer a range of sports, music and cultural programming. It will also host interactive features to allow creators to connect with audiences in real-time.
These interactive features will give athletes, writers, musicians and other creators the option to host real-time discussions, debates and ask me anything sessions.
“Creators and fans have been asking for live formats on Spotify, and we’re excited that soon, we’ll make them available to hundreds of millions of listeners and millions of creators on our platform,” said Gustav Söderström, the chief research and development officer at Spotify, in a statement.
“The world already turns to us for music, podcasts, and other unique audio experiences, and this new live audio experience is a powerful complement that will enhance and extend the on-demand experience we provide today.”
Spotify isn’t the only digital giant looking to take on Clubhouse, as Twitter recently launched its Spaces feature to host live audio rooms. Facebook is also working on a Clubhouse competitor that’s expected to launch sometime this year.
Source: Spotify
