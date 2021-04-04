Google killing off Wifi app, rolling functionality into Home app

Google is killing off its Google Wifi app for managing its routers and is rolling the functionally into its Google Home app.
“We’re here to help streamline how you control your smart home and we have some great news to share, we’ll be moving Google Wifi control to the Google Home app,” the tech giant outlined in an update post.
Google notes that users will now be able to easily control and manage all of their connected products in one app while enabling routines across them.
The tech giant is encouraging users to migrate to the Google Home app soon, as users will no longer be able to set up a network or change network settings within the Google Wifi app starting May 25th.
“You’ll still be able to use the Wifi app in view-only form, but for any changes needed to be made, you’ll need to migrate your network to the Google Home app,” Google notes.
The Wifi app will be removed from the Play Store and App Store in June. During this time, Google will also stop supporting the app for existing users.
Google has released a guide detailing how users can make the switch to the Home app.
Source: Google
