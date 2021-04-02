Apple Arcade updated with 30+ new games: The Oregon Trail, Monument Valley, Cut the Rope and more

Apple’s gaming subscription platform has been updated with a slew of new titles.
Along with Fantasian — the next title from the creator of the Final Fantasy seriesÂ — games like The Oregon Trail, World of Demons and Cut the RopeÂ are now part of Apple Arcade.
Apple has also added two new categories to its subscription service: ‘Timeless Classics’ and ‘App Store Greats.’ ‘Greats’ includes titles like Monument Valley, Threes and Mini Metro, while ‘Classics’ features games like backgammon, solitaire, chess and sudoku.
In total, more than 30 new titles have hit the subscription platform, bringing the library’s total number of games up to 180. It’s worth noting games that fall under Timeless Classics and App Store Greats only work on the iPhone and iPad, and not macOS or Apple TV like other Apple Arcade games.
Apple Arcade first launched in 2019 in an effort to offer developers an alternative to the free-to-play, in-app monetization model that’s popular in the mobile space
Apple’s gaming subscription platform costs $5.99 per month. The platform is also part of Apple One subscription bundles, starting at $14.95 per month.
Source: Apple
