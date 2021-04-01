Final Fantasy creator’s ‘Fantasian’ now available on Apple Arcade in Canada

Fantasian, the latest turn-based role-playing game (RPG) from Final FantasyÂ creator Hironobu Sakaguchi’s Mistwalker studio, has launched on Apple Arcade in Canada.
After multiple Terra Battle tile-based card games on mobile, Fantasian marks a return to Sakaguchi’s roots. In fact,Â Fantasian is being released on April 2nd in Japan — and slightly earlier in Canada — to coincide with the 16th anniversary of Sakaguchi’s Final Fantasy VI, which he says inspired the new game.
Set in a multi-dimensional universe, Fantasian has players assume the role of an amnesiac named Leo, who sets out to reclaim his memories. During his journey, he becomes entangled in the larger machine and human conflict threatening the fate of mankind.
Fantasian‘s story was written by Sakaguchi, while his longtime Final Fantasy collaborator Nobuo Uematsu has composed the game’s music.
Notably, the game also features more than 150 handmade dioramas that have been scanned into the game to give environments a unique look and feel. On top of that,Â FantasianÂ sports a unique ‘Dimengeon’ system (a mashup of ‘dimension’ and â€œdungeon”) that lets players “bank” random enemy encounters to fight all at once later on and earn more rewards.
It’s important to note, however, that this is actually the first part of Fantasian. Sakaguchi recently confirmed that the game will be released in two roughly 20- to 30-hour parts — the first launching now, and the second dropping later in 2021.
FantasianÂ can be played on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV as part of a $5.99 CAD/month Apple Arcade subscription.
For more onÂ Fantasian, check out our interview with Sakaguchi.
