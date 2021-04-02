Check out the top deals from Best Buy Canadaâ€™s latest flyer

Best Buyâ€™s latest batch of Top Deals has arrived, and it features discounts on Google Nest Wifi Routers (perfect for those spotty Zoom meetings), Chromebooks, and top-rated noise-cancelling earphones from Jabra.
Check out the full list of deals below:
Smart home
Arlo Wired Wi-Fi Video Doorbell & Essential Spotlight Wire-Free 1080p Security Camera for $249.99 (save $90)
Google Nest Wifi 5 Router with Point – 2 Pack for $299.99 (save $50)
Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security System with 4 Bullet 2K Cameras for $699.99 (save $300)
Tineco Pure One S12 PRO EX Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum for $599.99 (save $200)
Laptops and tablets
HP 14″ Chromebook – Mineral Silver for $299.99 (save $100)
ASUS X515MA 15.6″ Laptop – Slate Grey for $469.99 (save $110)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ 64GB Android Tablet for $389.99 (save $40)
Gaming PCs and accessories
ASUS ROG Strix GT15 Gaming PC for $1,799.99 (save $400)
Samsung 24″ FHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $139.99 (save $60)
Canon PIXMA TS3429 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer for $99.99 (save $10)
Wireless headphones and speakers
Jabra Elite 85t In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $199.99 (save $100)
JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $199.99 (save $40)
Home theatre
Samsung 65″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $1,399.99 (save $300)
Toshiba 55″ 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV – Fire TV Edition for $499.99 (save $135)
Samsung HW-T450 200-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $189.99 (save $10)
Wearables
Garmin fenix 5X Plus Sapphire 51mm GPS Watch with TOPO Mapping for $499.99 (save $200)
Cameras
Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera with 15-45mm Lens Kit & 128GB Memory Card for $799.99 (save $60)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments