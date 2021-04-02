PREVIOUS|
Deals

Check out the top deals from Best Buy Canadaâ€™s latest flyer

Apr 2, 2021

11:34 AM EDT

Best Buy

Best Buyâ€™s latest batch of Top Deals has arrived, and it features discounts on Google Nest Wifi Routers (perfect for those spotty Zoom meetings), Chromebooks, and top-rated noise-cancelling earphones from Jabra.

Check out the full list of deals below:

Smart home

Arlo Wired Wi-Fi Video Doorbell & Essential Spotlight Wire-Free 1080p Security Camera for $249.99 (save $90)

Google Nest Wifi 5 Router with Point – 2 Pack for $299.99 (save $50)

Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security System with 4 Bullet 2K Cameras for $699.99 (save $300)

Tineco Pure One S12 PRO EX Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum for $599.99 (save $200)

Laptops and tablets

HP 14″ Chromebook – Mineral Silver for $299.99 (save $100)

ASUS X515MA 15.6″ Laptop – Slate Grey for $469.99 (save $110)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ 64GB Android Tablet for $389.99 (save $40)

Gaming PCs and accessories

ASUS ROG Strix GT15 Gaming PC for $1,799.99 (save $400)

Samsung 24″ FHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $139.99 (save $60)

Canon PIXMA TS3429 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer for $99.99 (save $10)

Wireless headphones and speakers

Jabra Elite 85t In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $199.99 (save $100)

JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $199.99 (save $40)

Home theatre

Samsung 65″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $1,399.99 (save $300)

Toshiba 55″ 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV – Fire TV Edition for $499.99 (save $135)

Samsung HW-T450 200-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $189.99 (save $10)

Wearables

Garmin fenix 5X Plus Sapphire 51mm GPS Watch with TOPO Mapping for $499.99 (save $200)

Cameras

Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera with 15-45mm Lens Kit & 128GB Memory Card for $799.99 (save $60)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

