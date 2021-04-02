Microsoft says it’s actually releasing an Xbox Series X mini fridge

Though there’s a possibility this could still be some sort of April Fools prank, it looks like Microsoft could actually have plans to release an Xbox Series X mini fridge.
Following a Twitter brand competition that saw Xbox take top honours, Microsoft’s Aaron Greenberg, the company’s Xbox game marketing general manager, says that Microsoft will “move forward” with releasing an Xbox Series X mini fridge.
Ok…here goes. Help @Xbox win this and we’ll put into production this year REAL XBOX SERIES X MINI FRIDGES! Yep, you read that right. Not an April Fools joke. Not clickbait. #Xbox #BestofTweets https://t.co/vm5B0kZht1 pic.twitter.com/A28hWBP3Db
— Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) April 2, 2021
Thanks to everyone who voted, this was down to the wire and thrilling to follow. Now that @Xbox won, we will move forward on our promise to make those Xbox Series X Mini Fridges. First one off the line will be filled with games & headed to our friends @Skittles of course! 💚🌈 https://t.co/xeeN8yLGV8
— Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) April 2, 2021
It’s unclear how much the fridge will cost, when it will release or even what the final consumer product will look like. Greenberg says that the first Xbox fridge will be sent to Skittles, its closest competitor in the Twitter brand competition.
Since the Xbox Series X’s reveal at The Game Awards back in 2018, the fact that the console resembles a fridge has been a running joke. The company even partnered with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson a few weeks ago to give away ZOA energy drink package, and an amusing promotional trailer featured a full-sized Xbox fridge leading up to the Series X’s release.
