Microsoft brings 16 original Xbox, Xbox 360 games to Game Pass on Android

Xbox has announced that 16 original Xbox and Xbox 360 games are now available on Android via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
To pick the games, the company says it listened to feedback going back to when Game Pass’ Cloud gaming feature (formerly known as xCloud) was in preview.
Xbox says more classic games are “coming soon,” but for now, here are the initial 16 that are now available on Android:
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Tooie
- Double Dragon Neon
- Fable II
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Jetpac Refuelled (touch controls enabled)
- Kameo
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- Viva PiÃ±ata (with touch controls enabled)
- Viva PiÃ±ata: TIP (touch controls enabled)
Xbox cloud gaming is exclusive to Xbox’s $16.99 CAD/month Game Pass Ultimate subscription and lets Android users access a selection of titles from the larger Game Pass catalogue. Game Pass Ultimate also includes Game Pass for Console and PC, Xbox Live Gold and EA Play.
Image credit: Bethesda
Source: Xbox
