PlayStation’s ‘Spring Sale’ offers games and bundles at a discounted price

The sale is split in two parts with the first part starting on March 31st, and the second starts on April 14th

Mar 31, 2021

2:05 PM EDT

Zion Williamson on the cover of NBA 2K21

The PlayStation Store is offering a new Spring Sale with several games and bundles on discount.

While the Spring Sale usually runs for four weeks, PlayStation has decided to split it into two parts this year.

Part one starts Wednesday, March 31st, and part two of the sale is set to go up on Wednesday, April 14th.

Below are some of the games and bundles currently on sale from part one:

Head here to check out the dedicated Spring Sale page on the PlayStation Store.

Source: PlayStation Store

Via: PlayStation Blog

 

Comments