PlayStation’s ‘Spring Sale’ offers games and bundles at a discounted price

The PlayStation Store is offering a new Spring Sale with several games and bundles on discount.
While the Spring Sale usually runs for four weeks, PlayStation has decided to split it into two parts this year.
Part one starts Wednesday, March 31st, and part two of the sale is set to go up on Wednesday, April 14th.
Below are some of the games and bundles currently on sale from part one:
- FIFA 21 Standard Edition: now $33.59, was $79.99
- Ghost of Tsushima: now $53.59, was $79.99
- Fortnite – The Last Laugh Bundle: now $26.79, was $39.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2: now $39.99, was $79.99 â€“
- NBA 2K21 Next Generation: now $70.11, was $93.49
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: now $51.99, was $79.99
- Madden NFL 21: now $31.99, was $71.99
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition: now $19.49, was $38.99
- The Last of Us Part II: now $39.99, was $79.99Â
- No Man’s Sky: now $39.99, was $79.99Â
Head here to check out the dedicated Spring Sale page on the PlayStation Store.
Source: PlayStation Store
Via: PlayStation Blog
