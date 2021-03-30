Apple’s independent repair store program will soon be available in over 200 countries

Apple has announced an expansion to its Independent Repair Provider program that will make it available in over 200 countries. The expansion should bring the program to nearly every country where Apple does business.
The repair program allows third-party shops to access some of the same resources as Apple Authorized Service Providers. It also enables independent repair shops to perform common out-of-warranty repairs on iPhones and other Apple devices.
Independent repair shops can join the program for free. However, Apple requires that participating shops guarantee an Apple-certified technician will complete any repairs. Shops in the program can have techs complete a free online certification exam.
Apple kicked off the program in the U.S. back in 2019, and last year brought it to Canada and Europe. With the new expansion, many more repair shops in multiple countries will be able to apply for the program.
Applications will open in Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Cook Islands, Fiji, Guam, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Tonga, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vanuatu and Vietnam.
Further, the Independent Repair Provider program will come to several more countries and regions later this year.
You can view a full list here, and those interested in joining the program should view this page, which includes details about who can apply, application requirements and more.
