Dolby Vision HDR comes to Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and S

Back when the Xbox Series X and Series S were first released, buried in a system specs bullet point was Dolby Vision high dynamic-range (HDR) support.
Now, according to Forbes, the latest Xbox Insider Alpha ring release (2103) adds Dolby Vision to select Series X and S titles, including Borderlands 3, Gears 5, Wreckfest and Halo: The Master Chief Collection.
Though many might not notice the quality difference because it’s somewhat subtle, Dolby Vision is considered a higher-end version of HDR10 because its more dynamic colour is calculated on a scene-by-scene basis and not a one-size-fits-all approach like HDR10. However, it’s unclear if Dolby Vision HDR works the same way with video games as it does with movies and television shows.
It’s unclear when Microsoft will release Dolby Vision compatibility to all Series X and Series S owners, but if the feature is already available in an Insider Ring, it’s likely coming soon.
It’s worth noting that you’ll need a compatible television to take advantage of the feature and that not all modern TVs support Dolby Vision. Sony’s PlayStation 5 does not support Dolby Vision gaming currently, though the console is compatible with HDR10.
Source: Forbes
