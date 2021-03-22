Koodo reportedly offering $55/20GB win-back deal to some former customers

Telusâ€™ flanker brand Koodo is offering some former customers a $55/20GB win-back plan with 1,000 international long-distance minutes.
According to iPhoneinCanada, a previous customer received the win-back offer after recently switching carriers. The customer notes that Koodo also waived the $45 activation fee.
The 1,000 international long-distance minutes can be used for the United States, Italy, Mexico, Australia, Germany, China, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan and Bangladesh.
Itâ€™s worth noting that Koodo doesnâ€™t offer a 20GB plan and that theyâ€™re only available for these types of winback deals. The carrier is currently offering a $70/18GB plan on its website, which means this win-back deal is $15 cheaper and also comes with 2GB of more data per month.
All carriers typically offer former customers some sort of deal in an effort to win their business back, but as always, your mileage may vary.
Source: iPhoneinCanada
