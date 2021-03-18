Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in April 2021

Disney has revealed the new movies and shows that are hitting its Disney+ video streaming service in April in Canada.
In case you missed it,Â Star, the company’s new general entertainment brand containing movies and shows from the likes of 20th Century Fox, 20th Television, was recently added to Disney+.
Star is included in a Disney+ subscription, although the price of the service has gone up accordingly (see more below). As a result, Disney+ is adding more titles in April than it has in previous months.
Keep in mind, however, that some Star titles might not be appropriate for all audiences, in which case you can use Disney+’s new parental controls to limit kids from seeing them.
Now, without further ado, see below for the full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada in April:
April 2nd
- Alita: Battle Angel [Star]
- Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure
- Disney Walk the Prank (Season 1-3)
- Ewoks: The Battle for Endor
- The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Season 1, new episode) [Disney+ Original]
- Feud: Bette and Joan [Star]
- Grown-ish (Season 3, new episode) [Star]
- Helstrom (Season 1, new episode) [Star]
- Higglytown Heroes (Season 1-2)
- The Island at the Top of the World
- Love, Victor (S1, new episode) [Star]
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Season 1, new episode) [Disney+ Original]
- The Secret Life of the American Teenager (Season 1-5) [Star]
- Solar Opposites (Season 1, new episode) [Star]
- Star Wars: Clone Wars — Volume I
- Star Wars: Clone Wars — Volume II
- Star Wars: Ewoks (Season 1-2)
- Story of the Faithful Wookiee
- Tolkien [Star]
April 9th
- Alvin and the Chipmunks [Star]
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked [Star]
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel [Star]
- Cesar Millan: The Real Story
- Disney Future-Worm!
- Disney Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil (Season 1-2)
- The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Season 1, new episode) [Disney+ Original]
- Grown-ish (Season 3, new episode) [Star]
- Helstrom (Season 1, new episode) [Star]
- Love, Victor (Season 1, new episode) [Star]
- Man of the House
- Mark Twain and Me
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Season 1, new episode) [Disney+ Original]
- Nomadland (Canadian premiere) [Star]
- Solar Opposites (Season 2, new episode) [Star]
- Squanto: A Warriorâ€™s Tale
April 16th
- American Dad (Season 16) [Star]
- Big Shot [Disney+ Original]
- Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs (Season 1)
- Earth Moods [Disney+ Original]
- The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Season 1, new episode) [Disney+ Original]
- Grown-ish (Season 3, new episode) [Star]
- Helstrom (Season 1, new episode) [Star]
- The Kid Who Would Be King [Star]
- Love, Victor (Season 1, new episode) [Star]
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Season 1, new episode) [Disney+ Original]
- Rio [Star]
- Rio 2 [Star]
- Solar Opposites (Season 2, new episode) [Star]
- Tutâ€™s Treasures: Hidden Secrets (Season 1)
- White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf
April 22nd (Earth Day)
- Secrets of the Whales [Disney+ Original]
April 23rd
- Babyâ€™s Day Out [Star]
- Castle (Season 1-8) [Star]
- The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Season 1 finale) [Disney+ Original]
- Grown-ish (Season 3, new episode) [Star]
- Happy Endings (Season 1-3) [Star]
- Light It Up [Star]
- Lost (Season 1-6) [Star]
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Season 1, new episode) [Disney+ Original]
- Solar Opposites (Season 2, new episode) [Star]
April 30th
- Adventures In Wonderland
- Bohemian Rhapsody [Star]
- The Beverly Hillbillies [Star]
- Desperate Housewives (Season 2-8) [Star]
- Funny Bones [Star]
- Grown-ish (Season 3, new episode) [Star]
- Marvel Studios: Assembled (Season 1, new episode)
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Season 1, new episode) [Disney+ Original]
- Oklahoma! [Star]
- Solar Opposites (Season 2, new episode) [Star]
- South Pacific (1959) [Star]
Disney+ costs $11.99/month (previously $8.99) or $119.99/year (previously $89.99).
March’s full Disney+ Canada content lineup can be found here.
Image credit: Fox Searchlight
Comments