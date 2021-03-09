Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 specs leak, could launch in April

Microsoft’s next Surface Laptop iteration could arrive soon, boasting two screen sizes as well as Intel or AMD configurations.
WinFuture shared leaked details about the Surface Laptop 4, noting that the laptop could arrive as early as April. Further, Microsoft reportedly isn’t making any significant change to the Surface Laptop design.
Unlike the Surface Laptop 3, the Laptop 4 reportedly offers AMD and Intel options in both the 13.5-inch and 15-inch models. Microsoft reportedly plans to use the AMD Ryzen 5 4680U and AMD Ryzen 7 4980U processors with ‘Surface Edition’ branding like last year. On top of that, the Ryzen 5 chip reportedly offers a base clock of 2.0GHz and a maximum clock of 4.4GHz.
As for Intel, Microsoft plans to use the 11th Gen i5-1145G7 or i7-1185G7 CPUs. The Intel models will use Iris Plus 950 graphics, while the AMD models will use Radeon graphics.
According to the specs, both models will sport PixelSense displays with 3:2 aspect ratios and around 201 pixels per inch (PPI). The 13.5-inch model will have a resolution of 2256 x 1504 pixels, while the 15-inch will be 2496 x 1664 pixels.
The Surface Laptop 4 will have 8, 16 or 32GB of RAM (32GB will only be on Intel models) and either 128, 256, 512GB or 1TB of storage (again, 1TB is Intel-only).
Finally, the specs indicate the Surface Laptop 4 will have a 6,513mAh battery (49Wh) and will sport typical Surface features like Windows Hello and Surface Pen support.
WinFuture notes that, disappointingly, Microsoft is using an outdated AMD chip once again. The AMD 4000-series chips run on the company’s Zen 2 architecture and likely won’t offer as good performance as AMD’s newer 5000-series chips. Microsoft did the same with the Surface Laptop 3 last year, and reviewers largely panned the AMD model.
Source: WinFuture Via: XDA Developers
