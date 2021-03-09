Google brings back Nest Hub option to swipe down to access Home control

Google has brought back the ability to swipe down from the top of the Nest Hub‘s screen to open the ‘Home control’ tab.

This option was removed when Google’s smart displays switched to a vertical tab layout. In its place, users had to tap ‘your morning/afternoon/evening’ and then swipe left or right accordingly.

Now, Nest Hub and Hub Max users can quickly access Home control by swiping down as part of a server-side update.

This follows the rollout of the larger ‘Cast 1.52 firmware’ in February, which introduced Sunrise alarms and more.

Via: 9to5Google