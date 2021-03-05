PREVIOUS|
News

Best Buyâ€™s latest sale includes 55 percent off wireless earbuds and other tech deals

Mar 5, 2021

3:27 PM EST

best buy weekly deals

With spring at our doorstep and gyms still severely restricted, many Canadians are taking their fitness regimens outdoors. This means wireless earbuds are a must.

And if youâ€™re in the market for a new pair, you canâ€™t go wrong with getting $120 off JBLâ€™s Reflect Flow wireless earbuds at Best Buy right now.

The deal is just part of the retailerâ€™s most recent batch of Top Deals, all of which you can find below:

Wireless headphones and speakers

JBL Reflect Flow In-Ear Truly Wireless Sport Headphones for $99.99 (save $120)

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $129.99 (save $20)

Smart home

Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation for $299.99 (save $30)

Philips Hue A19 Smart Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs for $129.99 (save $30)

Arlo Essential Spotlight Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 1080p Security Camera for $299.99 (save $170)

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Generation) for $269.99 (save $60)

Lego Super Mario: Adventures with Mario Starter Course for $59.99 (save $10)

Breville Bambino Plus Automatic Espresso Machine for $439.99 (save $110)

Tineco Pure One S12 PRO EX Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum for $649.99 (save $150)

Cameras and accessories

Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera with 15-45mm Lens Kit for $779.99 (save $20)

Canon PIXMA TS3329 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer for $89.99 (save $10)

Wearables

Garmin fenix 5X Plus Sapphire 51mm GPS Watch with TOPO Mapping for $499.99 (save $200)

Home theatre

Samsung 65″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $1,799.99 (save $400)

LG 55″ 4K UHD HDR LCD webOS Smart TV for $549.99 (save $50)

Bose TV Speaker Bluetooth Soundbar for $269.99 (save $30)

PCs and tablets

ASUS ROG Strix Gaming PC for $1,799.99 (save $200)

ASUS 24″ FHD LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $159.99 (save $40)

Lenovo Smart Tab M8 8″ 32GB Tablet for $129.99 (save $40)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

