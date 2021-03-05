Best Buyâ€™s latest sale includes 55 percent off wireless earbuds and other tech deals

With spring at our doorstep and gyms still severely restricted, many Canadians are taking their fitness regimens outdoors. This means wireless earbuds are a must.
And if youâ€™re in the market for a new pair, you canâ€™t go wrong with getting $120 off JBLâ€™s Reflect Flow wireless earbuds at Best Buy right now.
The deal is just part of the retailerâ€™s most recent batch of Top Deals, all of which you can find below:
Wireless headphones and speakers
JBL Reflect Flow In-Ear Truly Wireless Sport Headphones for $99.99 (save $120)
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $129.99 (save $20)
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $129.99 (save $20)
Smart home
Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation for $299.99 (save $30)
Philips Hue A19 Smart Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs for $129.99 (save $30)
Arlo Essential Spotlight Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 1080p Security Camera for $299.99 (save $170)
August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Generation) for $269.99 (save $60)
Lego Super Mario: Adventures with Mario Starter Course for $59.99 (save $10)
Breville Bambino Plus Automatic Espresso Machine for $439.99 (save $110)
Tineco Pure One S12 PRO EX Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum for $649.99 (save $150)
Cameras and accessories
Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera with 15-45mm Lens Kit for $779.99 (save $20)
Canon PIXMA TS3329 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer for $89.99 (save $10)
Wearables
Garmin fenix 5X Plus Sapphire 51mm GPS Watch with TOPO Mapping for $499.99 (save $200)
Home theatre
Samsung 65″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $1,799.99 (save $400)
LG 55″ 4K UHD HDR LCD webOS Smart TV for $549.99 (save $50)
Bose TV Speaker Bluetooth Soundbar for $269.99 (save $30)
PCs and tablets
ASUS ROG Strix Gaming PC for $1,799.99 (save $200)
ASUS 24″ FHD LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $159.99 (save $40)
Lenovo Smart Tab M8 8″ 32GB Tablet for $129.99 (save $40)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments