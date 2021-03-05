Federal government invests $2.75 billion in electric bus push

Ottawa is pushing green transit in Canada with a new $2.75 billion fund to help communities buy electric buses and infrastructure.
The funding will be spread out over five years and isn’t just for city buses as electric school buses are included in the investment. The $2.75 billion is also a slice of a federal eight-year $14.9 billion investment in Canada’s public transit.
This aims to help fulfill the government’s promise of purchasing 5,000 zero-emissions busses over the next five years.
The government hopes that this will help Canadian bus makers create jobs by ramping up manufacturing as more communities in Canada and worldwide transition to electric buses.
This investment is on top of the $1.5 billion coming from the Canadian Infrastructure Bank.
The government’s press release says that infrastructure funding has already helped purchase 300 new electric busses.
Source: Infrastructure CanadaÂ
