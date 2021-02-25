PREVIOUS
Sony shows off 10 trailers during its February ‘State of Play’ presentation

You're going to have wait until August to play Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Feb 25, 2021

6:44 PM EST

0 comments

Sony showed off several new gameplay trailers for upcoming PlayStation 5 games during its February 25th ‘State of Play’ stream.

Most of the trailers give us another look at already announced games, including notable titles like Returnal, Kena Bridge of Spirits, Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade and more.

Below are all of the trailers shown off during the presentation:

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time PS5 version

Releases March 12th

Returnal

Releases April 30th

Knockout City

Releases May 21st

SIFU

Releases: 2021

Solar Ash

Releases 2021

Five Nights Freddy’s Security Breach

Releases 2021

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Releases: April 6th

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Releases August 24th

Deathloop

Releases May 21st

Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade & PS5 update

Releases October 6th

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=El_tG6PyHic

