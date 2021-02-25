Sony showed off several new gameplay trailers for upcoming PlayStation 5 games during its February 25th ‘State of Play’ stream.
Most of the trailers give us another look at already announced games, including notable titles like Returnal, Kena Bridge of Spirits, Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade and more.
Below are all of the trailers shown off during the presentation:
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time PS5 version
Releases March 12th
Returnal
Releases April 30th
Knockout City
Releases May 21st
SIFU
Releases: 2021
Solar Ash
Releases 2021
Five Nights Freddy’s Security Breach
Releases 2021
Oddworld: Soulstorm
Releases: April 6th
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Releases August 24th
Deathloop
Releases May 21st
Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade & PS5 update
Releases October 6th
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=El_tG6PyHic
