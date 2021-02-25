Square Enix has revealed a newÂ Final Fantasy VIIÂ mobile game calledÂ Ever Crisis, which offers a re-telling of the originalÂ Final Fantasy VIIÂ and its Compilation.
The game will have an episodic rollout structure, so it likely will only cover major events from these games. The announcement trailer showcases Cloud and Barret’s bombing mission, which was the introduction to Final Fantasy VII, as well as a tease of the ovpening mission of the prequel game Crisis Core, starring Cloud’s friend Zack.
The Compilation includes several other titles, includingÂ Dirge of CerberusÂ (a PS2 shooter) andÂ Advent ChildrenÂ (an animated movie), so it seems that those will be covered inÂ Ever CrisisÂ in some form as well.
In terms of visuals,Â Ever Crisis mixes cartoonish-style character models in cutscenes and exploration and higher-definition Final Fantasy VII Remake-style graphics when in combat. Gameplay-wise,Â Ever CrisisÂ seems to sport traditional turn-based combat that are optimised for touchscreen controls.
Overall, the game seems very reminiscent ofÂ Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition, a mobile and Switch game that retold key moments from Final Fantasy XVÂ in an episodic format.
Square Enix saysÂ Ever Crisis will release worldwide sometime in 2022. The publisher says the game will be free to play with some form of yet-to-be-detailed in-app purchases.
AlongsideÂ Ever Crisis, the publisher has also unveiled a Final Fantasy VII battle royale game calledÂ The First SoldierÂ (releasing sometime later this year) andÂ an enhanced version ofÂ Final Fantasy VII RemakeÂ for PS5 (coming June 10th).
