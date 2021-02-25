Gorgeous Pixar-esque indie game Kena: Bridge of Spirits hits PS5 in August

During PlayStation’s latest State of Play stream, developer Ember Labs confirmed that its highly anticipated action-adventure gameÂ Kena: Bridge of SpiritsÂ will release on August 24th, 2021.
First unveiled at Sony’s ‘Future of Gaming’ PS5 event in June,Â KenaÂ was originally set for a late 2020 release but was delayed until early 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A Sony CES video in January also pointed to a March release, but now, the game is set to arrive several months after that.
In the game, players assume the role of a spirit guide named Kena, who must collect small spirit companions known as the rot while using her magical staff to fight off enemies.
Kena: Bridge of SpiritsÂ will also release on PlayStation 4 and PC.
Image credit: Ember Lab
