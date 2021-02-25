PREVIOUS|
Gorgeous Pixar-esque indie game Kena: Bridge of Spirits hits PS5 in August

The game was originally set to come in Q1 2021

Feb 25, 2021

5:23 PM EST

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

During PlayStation’s latest State of Play stream, developer Ember Labs confirmed that its highly anticipated action-adventure gameÂ Kena: Bridge of SpiritsÂ will release on August 24th, 2021.

First unveiled at Sony’s ‘Future of Gaming’ PS5 event in June,Â KenaÂ was originally set for a late 2020 release but was delayed until early 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A Sony CES video in January also pointed to a March release, but now, the game is set to arrive several months after that.

In the game, players assume the role of a spirit guide named Kena, who must collect small spirit companions known as the rot while using her magical staff to fight off enemies.

Kena: Bridge of SpiritsÂ will also release on PlayStation 4 and PC.

Image credit: Ember Lab

