Sony reveals release months for several PlayStation 5 exclusives

PlayStation has provided specific release windows for several upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive games.
During Sony’s CES 2021 keynote, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan made a brief appearance to talk about the Japanese tech giant’s gaming brand.
Overall, nothing Ryan said was new, as he primarily just took the opportunity to recap the PS5’s record-breaking launch while looking ahead to live-action adaptations of Uncharted and The Last of Us.
However, what was most notable about the PlayStation segment of the keynote was actually found in the fine print that followed Ryan’s comments.
Sony also added a bunch of dates for PS5 games.
Returnal – 03/19/21
Pragmata – 2023 (lol)
Solar Ash – June 2021
Kena – March 2021
Stray & Ghostwire Tokyo – October 2021
Little Devil inside – July 2021
Project Athia – January 2022
Hitman III – January 2021 pic.twitter.com/HoghB7zrE4
— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 11, 2021
In it, Sony listed the following new information related to several upcoming PlayStation 5 games:
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (exclusive) — March 2021
- Little Devil Inside (cross-platform) — July 2021
- Ghostwire: Tokyo (timed exclusive) — October 2021
- Stray (exclusive) — October 2021
- Project Athia (exclusive) — January 2022
- Pragmata (cross-platform) — 2023
Returnal and Hitman III‘s release months were already confirmed prior to CES.
Interestingly, PS5 exclusive Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is now only mentioned as releasing in “2021,” despite once being mentioned to be a PS5 “launch window” title. Meanwhile, Horizon Forbidden West was likewise only given a 2021 window; Sony previously listed the PS4/PS5 exclusive for the second half of the year.
Finally, the video doesn’t mention the untitled God of War sequel, which is slated to release sometime this year, or Final Fantasy XVI, which doesn’t yet have a release window.
Still, the new information from the video — along with what we already were told about games like Horizon and Gran Turismo (also slated for the second half of 2021) — gives PS5 owners a pretty solid idea of when to expect specific games in the next 12 months.
