Tesla Model 3 production line pauses until early March

Telsa has paused the Model 3 production line at its factory in California. It’s not clear if this is related to the global chip shortage, but all signs suggest this is the case.
All that’s known so far is that Tesla reportedly told employees at its Model 3 production facility that it would shut down from February 22nd to March 7th.
There is no clear reason given for the shutdown, but last month Tesla mentioned it may experience a production pause because of semiconductor shortages, according to Bloomberg.
Ford, GM and VW have all been forced to suspend production for similar chip-related reasons, and even Sony claims that PlayStation 5 production has been affected.
Bloomberg also notes that Samsung’s chip factory in Texas that likely supplies chips to Tesla is currently shut down due to the state’s ongoing extreme weather. This all suggests Tesla paused production related to the microchip shortage, but the automaker has yet to comment on the situation.
This will impact the Model 3 production but not stop it completely as the company has another assembly line in China.
Source: Bloomberg
