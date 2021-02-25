Final Fantasy VII Remake coming to PlayStation 5 on June 10 with new story content

During PlayStation’s State of Play stream, Square Enix revealed that its acclaimedÂ Final Fantasy VII RemakeÂ is getting a PlayStation 5 version calledÂ IntergradeÂ on June 10th.
To start,Â Intergrade offers the base RemakeÂ experience with Performance/Graphics modes, improved loading times, classic difficulty modes and a Photo mode. Graphics mode offers 4K resolution, while Performance mode allows for 60fps gameplay.
Further, IntergradeÂ features a playable scenario with Yuffie, one of the optional party members from the originalÂ Final Fantasy VII,Â who wasn’t inÂ RemakeÂ originally. In the episode, Yuffie infiltrates the shadowy Shinra company to steal a Materia that will bring glory to her homeland.
Additionally, it will feature “new characters” and “an expanded gameplay experience featuring multiple new combat and gameplay additions,” according to Square Enix.
The enhanced and expanded @FinalFantasy VII Remake Intergrade is coming to PlayStation 5 on June 10th!
We're including a brand-new episode – play as the ninja Yuffie Kisaragi and infiltrate the Shinra Corporation to steal a powerful materia… pic.twitter.com/Sy0fAuiJrj
— FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) February 25, 2021
Square Enix says those who own the game digitally on PS4 can upgrade to the PS5 version at no additional cost. Physical edition owners cannot get a free upgrade. However, the Yuffie content will be sold separately at a yet-to-be-confirmed price unless you purchase Intergrade on PS5, in which case it’s included for free.
The Yuffie episode will not be available on PlayStation 4, as it’s “optimized” for PlayStation, says Square Enix.
Final Fantasy VII RemakeÂ launched on PlayStation 4 on April 10th, 2020 as a one-year timed PS4 exclusive. The game is expected to come to other platforms sometime after April 10th, 2021.
Image credit: Square Enix
