Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in March 2021

In March 2021, Netflix Canada is set to get several new TV shows and films, including Bad Trip,Â Moxie,Â Waffles and Mochi,Â Detective Pikachu, Shazam! andÂ DOTA: Dragon’s Blood.Â
Coming Soon in March
- Abla Fahita: Drama Queen —Â Netflix Original (English)Â
- A\rashi’s Diary Voyage: episode 24 — Netflix Documentary (Japanese)Â
- The Yin Yang Master —Â Netflix ChinaÂ
March 1st
- Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell —Â Netflix DocumentaryÂ
- 10 Years
- The Bucket List
- Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche
- Diana
- Happy Feet Two
- Hit & Run
- How to Be a Latin Lover
- Jonah Hex
- Just One of the Guys
- Mary, Queen of Scots
- Power Rangers Beast Morphers: season 2
- RocknRolla
- Rush Hour
- Rush Hour 2
- S.W.A.T
- Serendipity
- Shazam!
- The American
- The Coroner: season 1
- The Coroner: season 2
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid Part III
The Mask of Zorro
- The Pianist
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
- Trickster: season 1
- U.S. Marshals
- Welcome to Marwen
- When Calls the Heart: season 5
- You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
March 2nd
- Word Party: season 5 —Â Netflix FamilyÂ
March 3rd
- Moxie —Â Netflix FilmÂ
- Murder Among the Mormons —Â Netflix DocumentaryÂ
- Being John Malkovich
- Blue Crush
- Fletch
- Friday Nights Light
- How To Build A Girl
- Oblivion
- Pitch Perfect
- Pitch Perfect 2
- Scarface
- Take Me Home Tonight
- The Tale of Despereaux
March 4th
- The Flash: season 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Pacific Rim: The Black —Â Netflix AnimeÂ
March 5th
- City of Ghosts —Â Netflix FamilyÂ
- Dogwashers —Â Netflix Film (Columbia)
- Nevenka: Breaking the Silence —Â Netflix DocumentaryÂ (Spain)
- Sentinelle —Â Netflix FilmÂ (France)
- Vice
- Yes, God, Yes
March 6th
- Ladies in Black
March 8th
- Bombay Begums —Â Netflix OriginalÂ (Italian)
- Bombay Rose —Â Netflix FilmÂ (France)
March 9th
- The Guest
- The Houseboat —Â Netflix OriginalÂ (Denmark)
- StarBeam: season 3 —Â Netflix Family (Canada)
March 10th
- Dealer —Â Netflix Original (France)
- Last Chance U: Basketball —Â Netflix DocumentaryÂ
- Marriage or Mortgage —Â Netflix Original
March 11th
- The Block Island Sound
- Coven of Sisters —Â Netflix FilmÂ (Spain)
March 12th
- Love Alarm: season 2 —Â Netflix OriginalÂ (South Korea)
- The One — Netflix OriginalÂ (UK)Â
- Paper Lives —Â Netflix FilmÂ (Turkey)
- Paradise PD: part 3 —Â Netflix Original)
- Yes Day —Â Netflix Film
March 14th
- The Curse of La Llorona
March 15th
- A Call to Spy
- Bakugan: Armored Alliance
- The Last Blockbuster (2020)
- The Lost Pirate Kingdom —Â Netflix Original
Shithouse
- Zero Chill —Â Netflix FamilyÂ (UK)
March 16th
- RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo —Â Netflix Comedy SpecialÂ (Denmark)
- Waffles + Mochi —Â Netflix FamilyÂ
March 17th
- Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions —Â Netflix DocumentaryÂ
- Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case —Â Netflix OriginalÂ (Belgium)
- The Wedding Guest
March 18th
- B: The Beginning Succession —Â Netflix Anime (Japan)
- Cabras de Peste —Â Netflix FilmÂ (Brazil)
- Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American —Â Netflix Comedy SpecialÂ
- Skylines (2020)Â
March 19th
- Alien TV: Season 2 —Â Netflix FamilyÂ (Canada)
- Country Comfort —Â Netflix FamilyÂ
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: season 3 —Â Netflix Original
- One Small Problem —Â Netflix OriginalÂ (Mexico)
- Sky Rojo —Â Netflix OriginalÂ (Spain)
March 22nd
- Navillera —Â Netflix OriginalÂ (South Korea)Â
March 23rd
- Loyiso Gola: Unlearning —Â Netflix Comedy SpecialÂ (South Africa)
- PokÃ©mon Detective Pikachu
March 24th
- Seaspiracy — Netflix DocumentaryÂ
- Who Killed Sara? —Â Netflix OriginalÂ (Mexico)
March 25th
- Caught by a Wave —Â Netflix FilmÂ (Italian)
- DOTA: Dragon’s Blood —Â Netflix AnimeÂ
- Secret Magic Control Agency —Â Netflix Family (Russia)Â
March 26th
- A Week Away —Â Netflix FilmÂ
- Bad Trip (Netflix Film)
- Croupier (1998)
- Honest Thief
- The Irregulars —Â Netflix Original (UK)
- Magic for Humans by Mago Pop —Â Netflix Original
- Nailed It!: Double Trouble —Â Netflix Original
March 28th
- Bill & Ted Face The Music
March 29th
- Gods of Egypt
- Rainbow High: season 1
March 30th
- Octonauts & the Ring of Fire —Â Netflix FamilyÂ (UK)
March 31st
- Haunted: Latin America —Â Netflix Original
Last Call
Leaving March 1st
- Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Legacy
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Leaving March 3rd
- Rectify: Seasons 1-4
Leaving March 7th
- A Star Is Born
Leaving March 30th
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Madagascar
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Leaving March 31st
- Peppa Pig: Seasons 1-5
