Apple now selling refurbished 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro starting at $1,439

If you want an M1 Mac but have been waiting for one of the new devices to be discounted, you’ll be glad to hear that Apple is now selling several refurbished 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro configurations.
Like Apple’s other refurbished products, the discount comes to roughly 15 percent, with the 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage M1 MacBook Pro starting at $1,439 from $1,699 ($260 off).
There are several different refurbished M1 MacBook Pro models for sale in the Canadian Apple Store, including all storage and RAM variants. The most expensive configuration that features 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD comes to $2,079.
Apple doesn’t seem to be selling other M1-powered devices yet, including the Mac mini and MacBook Air.
Recent reports surrounding the next version of the MacBook Pro indicate that the laptop is getting a full design revamp that includes a more powerful M1 processor and surprisingly, an HDMI port and an SD card slot.
You can find Apple’s full selection of refurbished 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro models here.
