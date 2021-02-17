PREVIOUS|
CRA locks down several online accounts as ‘security precaution’

The agency removed users' email addresses from accounts, says it's sending out letters to help people unlock accounts

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) locked several people out of online accounts, saying that the move was meant “as a security precaution.”

As reported by CBC News, the CRA locked an unknown number of people out of online CRA accounts. The agency informed some users that it removed their emails from their accounts. Further, many users used social media to report issues, pointing out an ‘error 021’ showing up on their accounts. The Daily Hive first reported the CRA account locking.

Others spent hours waiting on the CRA’s helpline to get their accounts unlocked.

A CRA spokesperson told CBC News that taxpayers who registered for online account alerts “may receive a notification from the CRA indicating that their email address has been removed from their account.”

Further, CRA media relations representative Christopher Doody told the CBC in an email that the CRA locked accounts “as a security precaution in the context of ongoing investigative work, and is not due to a cyber security breach of CRA systems.”

Finally, Doody explained that impacted users would receive a letter in the mail with instructions on unlocking their accounts. However, he did not clarify the nature of the investigation or explain why the CRA locked so many accounts.

To make the incident worse, it remains unclear whether people will be able to access subsidies while their accounts remain locked. CBC News pointed out that when CRA accounts were breached last year, the agency temporarily stopped sending benefits and credit payments to impacted users. The CRA hasn’t yet said whether it will do the same in this situation.

Source: CBC News, Daily Hive

