News

Nomad reveals new MagSafe compatible Rugged Cases for iPhone 12 series

The accessory maker's iPhone 12 cases have finally arrived

Feb 17, 2021

10:00 AM EST

0 comments

Nomad iPhone 12 Rugged Case

Smartphone and smartwatch accessory maker Nomad has revealed a new line of MagSafe compatible Rugged Leather and Rugged Folio Cases for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The company says that its Horween Rugged Leather Case will be available in either ‘Brown,’ ‘Black’ or ‘Natural’ for $59 USD (roughly $75.75 CAD). On the other hand, its $79 USD (roughly $101 CAD) rugged Folio colours include Black or Brown

Nomad says that its leather cases offer 10-foot (roughly 3 metre) drop protection.

While Nomad’s leather smartphone cases are undeniably expensive, they’re some of the best I’ve encountered next to Apple’s official leather cases. They offer ample protection, feel great and thankfully for a case that costs this much money, are durable and look awesome.

Though I’ve only spent a few hours with the Brown Rugged Leather Case for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, it feels solid so far. It fits Apple’s smartphone snuggly, features a lip around the camera and display to prevent scratches, and thankfully includes responsive button covers that feature a great amount of bounce to them.

All of Nomad’s new iPhone 12 Rugged Cases are available now at this link.

