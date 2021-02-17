Sonos is holding an event on March 9th

Sonos has invited the press to a virtual event on March 9th where it will likely reveal a new product.
An invitation shows someone walking with a small shoulder bag, possibly hinting that whatever will be shown off will fit into this bag. There’s speculation that this is either a new portable speaker or a pair of headphones.
That said, Sonos has definitely subverted the rumour mill before, so I would still expect some surprises from the company on the 9th.
In my experience, Sonos often refreshes some of its existing products when it releases new ones, so we could see some smaller announcements as well. For example, the company also refreshed the Port and launched the One SL when it announced the Move in 2019.
Last year the company released its impressive Arc Soundbar.
