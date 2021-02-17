Apple could be working on a MagSafe iPhone 12 battery pack

It looks like Apple could be working on a line of iPhone 12 MagSafe battery pack accessories.
As first reported by WCCFtech, code in the second iOS 14.5 beta mentions a new “Mobile Charge Mode” for the iPhone 12.
According to WCCFTech contributing writer, Steve Moser, this could indicate the company is working on a battery pack that attaches to the iPhone 12 via MagSafe and that maintains the smartphone’s charge at 90 percent to ensure “battery efficiency.”
You think itâ€™s talking about something like this? pic.twitter.com/qKwfvXHjAZ
â€” Sam Kohl (@iup_date) February 16, 2021
Of course, it’s important to keep in mind that this is a simple line of code included in an iOS beta and isn’t an accurate indication that a battery pack is coming for certain.
While Apple released Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max back in 2019, the tech giant hasn’t reworked the bulky enclosure for the iPhone 12 series.
There’s a possibility the company could have plans to offer a battery pack that magnetically attaches to the rear of the iPhone 12 as an alternative to a Smart Battery Case.
Source: WCCFtech, @SteveMoserÂ Â
Comments