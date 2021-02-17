PREVIOUS|
News

Here’s everything that was revealed during the February 2021 Nintendo Direct

A new Mario Golf game, The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD, Splatoon 3 and more

Feb 17, 2021

5:54 PM EST

0 comments

Splatoon 3

After roughly a year-and-a-half, Nintendo has released a brand-new mainline Direct presentation.

In total, the stream ran for about 50 minutes and brought with it a slew of Switch-related announcements, including a new Super Smash Bros. UltimateÂ fighter,Â Mario Golf: Super Rush,Â The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HDÂ and more.

See below for a full breakdown of all the news, in order:

  • Xenoblade Chronicles 2’s Pyra and Mythra join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a playable DLC fighter in March
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is coming to Switch this summer
  • The Outer Wilds is coming to Switch this summer
  • Famicom Detective Club is coming to Switch on May 14th
  • Samurai Warriors 5 is coming to Switch this summer
  • Legend of Mana is coming to Switch on June 24th
  • Monster Hunter Rise will launch on Switch on March 26th
  • Mario Golf: Super Rush will launch on Switch on June 25th
  • Tales from the Borderlands is coming to Switch on March 24th
  • Capcom Arcade Stadium — available today (February 17th)
  • Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse is coming to Switch on March 16th
  • No More Heroes III launches on Switch on August 27th
  • Neon White is coming to Switch in Winter 2021
  • DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power is coming to Switch on June 4th
  • Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighbourville Complete Edition is coming to Switch on March 19th
  • Miitopia is coming to Switch on May 21st
  • Super Mario-themed items are coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons via a free update on February 25th
  • Project Triangle Strategy is coming in 2022, free demo available today (February 17th)
  • Star Wars Hunters coming to Switch sometime in 2021
  • Knockout City is coming to Switch on May 21st
  • World’s End Club is coming to Switch on May 28th
  • Hades is getting a physical release on March 19th
  • Ninja Gaiden Master Collection is coming to Switch on June 10th
  • Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is getting an Expansion Pass to add more story and battles
  • SaGa Frontier Remastered is coming to Switch on April 15th
  • The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD is launching on Switch on July 16th alongside themed Joy-Cons
  • Splatoon 3 is coming to Switch sometime in 2022

In the Direct, Nintendo said more information on the long-awaitedÂ Breath of the WildÂ sequel will come sometime later this year.

Related Articles

News

Feb 17, 2021

2:34 PM EST

PlayStation 5 now available on The Source’s website [Out of stock]

News

Feb 8, 2021

11:59 AM EST

343 Industries says there will be a new ‘place and way to play’ Halo: MCC soon

Resources

Feb 13, 2021

11:08 AM EST

Games to ‘Stream ‘n Load’ on Google Stadia and Xbox Game Pass [Feb. 8-14]

News

Jan 19, 2021

7:32 AM EST

Modder creates exercise game using Mario Kart, Labo and Ring Fit Adventure

Comments