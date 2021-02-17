Here’s everything that was revealed during the February 2021 Nintendo Direct

After roughly a year-and-a-half, Nintendo has released a brand-new mainline Direct presentation.
In total, the stream ran for about 50 minutes and brought with it a slew of Switch-related announcements, including a new Super Smash Bros. UltimateÂ fighter,Â Mario Golf: Super Rush,Â The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HDÂ and more.
See below for a full breakdown of all the news, in order:
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2’s Pyra and Mythra join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a playable DLC fighter in March
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is coming to Switch this summer
- The Outer Wilds is coming to Switch this summer
- Famicom Detective Club is coming to Switch on May 14th
- Samurai Warriors 5 is coming to Switch this summer
- Legend of Mana is coming to Switch on June 24th
- Monster Hunter Rise will launch on Switch on March 26th
- Mario Golf: Super Rush will launch on Switch on June 25th
- Tales from the Borderlands is coming to Switch on March 24th
- Capcom Arcade Stadium — available today (February 17th)
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse is coming to Switch on March 16th
- No More Heroes III launches on Switch on August 27th
- Neon White is coming to Switch in Winter 2021
- DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power is coming to Switch on June 4th
- Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighbourville Complete Edition is coming to Switch on March 19th
- Miitopia is coming to Switch on May 21st
- Super Mario-themed items are coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons via a free update on February 25th
- Project Triangle Strategy is coming in 2022, free demo available today (February 17th)
- Star Wars Hunters coming to Switch sometime in 2021
- Knockout City is coming to Switch on May 21st
- World’s End Club is coming to Switch on May 28th
- Hades is getting a physical release on March 19th
- Ninja Gaiden Master Collection is coming to Switch on June 10th
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is getting an Expansion Pass to add more story and battles
- SaGa Frontier Remastered is coming to Switch on April 15th
- The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD is launching on Switch on July 16th alongside themed Joy-Cons
- Splatoon 3 is coming to Switch sometime in 2022
In the Direct, Nintendo said more information on the long-awaitedÂ Breath of the WildÂ sequel will come sometime later this year.
