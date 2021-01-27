OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s next company is called ‘Nothing’

After a few months of somewhat subdued hype, Carl Pei has announced that his next venture is called ‘Nothing.’
So far, we know nothing about this startup other than it’s headed by Pei and is London-based. There are a few big-name investors, including Tony Fadell, credited as key person behind the iPod, and Steve Huffman, Reddit’s CEO.
For those unfamiliar with Pei, he was one of the confounders of OnePlus back in 2013. He left the smartphone manufacture late last year and is now teasing that he’s working on something new.
A giant reset button ðŸ”² => https://t.co/0i3OgJxKXJ pic.twitter.com/MuvsmDuFVg
— Carl Pei (@getpeid) January 27, 2021
Nothing plans to release its first smart devices in the first half of the year, according to The Verge.Â
If you go to the startup’s website, you’re greeted with a fun video that shows the logo being developed. After the video, it displays several quotes from Pei’s investors, and you can enter your email for the “full story.”
The full story claims that Nothing’s first products are going to be totally new and like nothing else. It also says that Nothing is trying to remove barriers between people and technology.
At least so far, it’s unclear what Nothing is working on.
