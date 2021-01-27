Koodo offering $200 Visa gift cards to new customers who activate select LG phones

If you’re looking for a decent deal on a new phone, Telus flanker brand Koodo is offering $200 Visa gift cards with several devices.
Koodo’s home page notes that those who purchase an LG Velvet, LG K41s or the LG K61 are eligible for a $200 Visa gift card. However, it looks like there’s also a $200 Visa gift card available with the TCL 10 Pro. The fine print notes the offer is only available for new customers activating the device on a Koodo Tab — the same rules apply to the 10 Pro as well.
On top of that, the deal appears to work at any Tab level. For those unfamiliar with Koodo’s system, the carrier offers three Tab tiers: Tab Basic, Tab Mid and Tab Plus. Basic lets customers put up to $240 of the cost of a phone on the Tab and pay it back at a rate of $10 per month for 24 months. Tab Mid is up to $360 on the Tab and paid back at $15 per month for 24 months. Finally, Tab Plus caps out at $33 per month for 24 months ($792 total). The Tab amount can fluctuate depending on the phone.
Additionally, the Tab tier can have a limited impact on which plans you’re able to select. Tab Basic plans start at $25 per month, while Tab Mid and Plus restrict customers to $45 per month plans and higher.
Below you can find a list of the phones that have $200 gift cards attached as well as their $0 Tab option.
- LG Velvet – $0 down on Tab Mid ($15 per month Tab charge for 24 months)
- LG K61 – $0 down on Tab Mid ($12 per month Tab charge for 24 months)
- LG K41s – $0 down on Tab Basic ($10 per month Tab charge for 24 months)
- TCL 10 Pro – $0 down on Tab Mid ($15 per month Tab charge for 24 months)
You can learn more about the $200 Visa gift card deal on Koodo’s website.
Comments