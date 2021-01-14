Samsung Galaxy S21 series ditches in-box headphones and charger

Samsung’s latest flagships, the Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra, are a couple of hundreds of dollars more affordable than their predecessors, but you’ll now have to buy your own charger and headphones.
The South Korean company is pulling an ‘Apple’ and is no longer selling its latest flagships with a travel adapter or headphones. During its ‘Unpacked’ event, the company mentioned that its users often leave the adapters and headphones in the box, so to help with its environmental efforts, Samsung is opting to leave out the accessories.
Apple recently did the same thing when it launched the iPhone 12 series.
For those wondering what is actually in the box, all three models come with a USB-C-to-C cable and a SIM key. Similar to the iPhone 12 series, the S21 series also comes in a very slim box.
While the handsets are more affordable than last year’s models, it’s worth noting that you might have to go out and buy new accessories. There’s also a downgrade with some specs with the S21 and S21+ models, including most notably display resolution.
For more on Canadian pricing and availability, click here.
Comments