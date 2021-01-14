Samsung unveils the Galaxy S21 and S21+ at Unpacked 2021

Samsung has revealed three new flagship smartphones: the Galaxy S21 and S21+ and S21 Ultra.
Just as rumours indicated and similar to last year, the tech giant has also separated the three phones into two categories: its latest flagship and the ultra-premium smartphone experience.
This specific story focuses on Samsung’s ‘latest flagship experience,’ which includes the Galaxy S21 and S21+.
First and foremost, the Samsung Galaxy S21 is available in Canada in ‘Phantom Pink,’ ‘Phantom Violet,’ ‘Phantom White’ and ‘Phantom Grey.’ The 128GB variant of the handset costs $1,129.99, and the 256GB variant is priced at $1,199.99. The 256GB model of the device is only available in Phantom Grey.
The Samsung Galaxy S21+, on the other hand, is available in ‘Phantom Violet,’ ‘Phantom Silver’ and ‘Phantom Black.’ This smartphone costs $1,399.99 for the 128GB version of the device and $1,469.99 for the 256GB variant. The 256GB of the smartphone is only available in Phantom Black.
It’s worth noting the prices because the Samsung Galaxy S21 is $120 cheaper than the S20 when it launched, and the S21+ is $179 cheaper than the S20+. I mention this as the S21 and S21+ are sort of a downgrade from last year’s models in several ways.
Alongside the lower screen resolution — the S20 series offered a WQHD+ resolution — the S21 features a polycarbonate (plastic) rear, compared to last year’s model that featured a glass backing. The S21+ sports a similarly lower resolution, but also it offers a slightly larger 4,800mAh battery.
That said, with the lower-res screen and bigger power cell, the phone should have more stamina than last year’s S20+.
It’s worth noting that this is one of the first times all Samsung Galaxy S series devices colours are available in Canada at launch.
Samsung’s Galaxy S21 and S21+ will be available at Samsung Experience Stores and participating carriers on January 29th. Pre-orders for the smartphones are available on the 14th.
If you pre-order any of these devices, you’ll get a gift with purchase with the Galaxy Buds Live and a Galaxy SmartTag.
For a rundown of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, follow this link.
