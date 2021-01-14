Samsung Galaxy S21 series Canadian specs, pricing and availability

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra. These are the company’s latest and maybe only ‘candy bar’ style flagships of 2021.
First and foremost, the Samsung Galaxy S21 is available in Canada in ‘Phantom Pink,’ ‘Phantom Violet,’ ‘Phantom White’ and ‘Phantom Grey.’ The 128GB variant of the handset costs $1,129.99, and the 256GB variant is priced at $1,199.99. The 256GB model of the device is only available in Phantom Grey.
The Samsung Galaxy S21+, on the other hand, is available in ‘Phantom Violet,’ ‘Phantom Silver’ and ‘Phantom Black.’ This smartphone costs $1,399.99 for the 128GB version and $1,469.99 for the 256GB variant. The 256GB of the smartphone is only available in Phantom Black.
It’s worth noting this is one of the first occasions that Canadians get all the same colour variants as other countries.
Last but not least, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is available in ‘Phantom Black’ and ‘Phantom Silver’. The 128GB variant of the handset costs $1,649.99, the 256GB variant is priced at $1,719.99 and lastly, the 512GB variant that’s only available in Phantom Black, costs $1,889.
It’s worth noting the prices because the Samsung Galaxy S21 is $120 cheaper than the S20 when it launched, and the S21+ is $179 cheaper than the S20+. However, the S21 and S21+ are somewhat of a downgrade from last year’s models in some ways. The S21 Ultra is also about $200 cheaper than the S20 Ultra, but it’s honestly an upgrade — for the most part.
Samsung’s Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra will be available at Samsung Experience Stores and participating carriers on January 29th. Pre-orders for the smartphone are available on January 14th. If you pre-order the S21 Ultra you’ll also get a free Galaxy Buds Pro and a Galaxy SmartTag. And if you pre-order either the S21+ and S21, you’ll get a gift with purchase with the Galaxy Buds Live and a Galaxy SmartTag.
The Samsung Experience Store also offers custom colours like Phantom Brown, Phantom Navy and Phantom Titanium for the S21 Ultra and Phantom Gold and Phantom Red for the Galaxy S21+.
This story will be updated with carrier pricing when it becomes available. *We did not include Bring it Back pricing.
Telus
Based on two-year plans:
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB (Phantom Black/Phantom Silver): $0 upfront, $68.75 monthly
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 256GB (Phantom Black): $0 upfront, $71.67 monthly
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 512GB (Phantom Black): $0 upfront, $78.75 monthly
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ 128GB (Phantom Violet, Phantom Black): $0 upfront, $58.33 monthly
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ 256GB (Phantom Black): $0 upfront, $61.33 monthly
- Samsung Galaxy S21 128GB (Phantom White, Phantom Pink, Phantom Grey, Phantom Violet): $0 upfront, $47.08 monthly
Check out Telus’ website for more pricing options.
Koodo
Based on two-year plans:
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB (Phantom Black/Phantom Silver): as low as $858 on a Tab Plus plan, $33 monthly
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 256GB (Phantom Black): as low as $928 on a Tab Plus plan, $33 monthly
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 512GB (Phantom Black): as low as $1098 on a Tab Plus plan, $33 monthly
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ 128GB (Phantom Violet/Phantom Black): as low as $608 on a Tab Plus plan, $33 monthly
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ 256GB (Phantom Black): as low as $678 on a Tab Plus plan, $33 monthly
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ 128GB (Phantom Violet, Phantom Grey, Phantom Pink, Phantom White): as low as $338 on a Tab Plus plan, $33 monthly
- Check out Koodo’s website for more pricing options.
More to come…
